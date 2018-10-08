Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard Get West Indies T20 Recall for India Series

Loading...
Chris Gayle will not be available for selection for the India and Bangladesh tours, Cricket Windies (CWI) said in a release, as he is currently part of the Afghanistan Premier League and will then play in the T10 league.
However, the explosive top-order batsman is available for the England tour in 2019 as well as the ICC World Cup.
Andre Russell, who was in fine form during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is part of the T20 side but won’t be available for the ODIs due to an injury.
The inclusion of Bravo and Pollard in the side is a direct result of talks that were held between the board and certain big-name players who have fallen out with the top administration.
The friction between the players and the board comes mainly due to the clash of having to play domestic cricket in order to be eligible for national selection or making good money by playing in T20 leagues over the world.
Talks were held because the board was keen to ensure these players will participate in the World Cup next year.
The board even changed the start date of the domestic ODI competition to October 2018 rather than February 2019 – leaving very little room for the clashing of dates between the Super50 (Windies’ domestic ODI tournament) and various T20 leagues.
Dwayne Bravo and Lendl Simmons – players who had previously fallen out with the board but had pledged to play domestic ODI cricket – remain on the sidelines for now, as does maverick spinner Sunil Narine.
The squad also has three uncapped players in Chandrapaul Hemraj, Fabian Allen and Oshane Thomas. Evin Lewis – who turned down a central white-ball domestic contract recently – also features in the ODI and T20 sides.
ODI squad: Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.
T20I squad: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.
First Published: October 8, 2018, 10:20 AM IST