Chris Gayle Backs Darren Sammy, Says Never Too Late to Fight for Right Cause

After former West Indies skipper and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player Darren Sammy seeked apology from his IPL franchise teammates for being part of casual racism, Chris Gayle has come out in Sammy’s support.
“It’s never too late to fight for the right cause or what you’ve experienced over the years! So much more to your story, @darensammy88 . Like I said, it’s in the game!!,” Gayle tweeted in reply to Sammy’s original post on the issue.
Sammy had revealed he and Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera were called 'kalu', a Hindi word which means a black person. In the wake of George Floyd's death which sparked protests in the USA, Sammy had earlier appealed to the ICC and other cricket boards to support the fight against social injustice and racism.
Earlier, Gayle too had expressed his opinion on the matter stating, “"Black lives matter just like any other life. Black people matter, p***k all racist people, stop taking black people for fools, even our own black people wise the p***k up and stop bringing down your own! I have traveled the globe and experience racial remarks towards me because I am black, believe me, the list goes on."
Sammy’s allegations were later confirmed when India international and SRH player Ishant Sharma's old Instagram post from 2014 resurfaced in which he refers to Sammy using the same word.
Sharma's post was captioned - with a photograph of Sammy with India international Bhuvneshwar Kumar, South African Dale Steyn – thus: “Me, bhuvi, kaluu and gun sunrisers”.
Sammy had also made it clear that before he call out names, the players should reach out and clarify the air.
