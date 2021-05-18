CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Darren Sammy Roped in for a New Role By St Lucia Zouks for CPL 2021

Darren Sammy Roped in for a New Role By St Lucia Zouks for CPL 2021

Darren Sammy Roped in for a New Role By St Lucia Zouks for CPL 2021

Sammy, the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, has been given the role of 'T20 cricket consultant and brand ambassador'.

St Lucia Zouks have retained the core of the team, which took them to the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final, though skipper Daren Sammy will not be a part of the squad in the 2021 edition.Sammy, the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, has been given the role of ‘T20 cricket consultant and brand ambassador’.

With the 2021 CPL set to start from August 28 in St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia Zouks announced the retention of Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Rahkeem Cornwall and Roston Chase, who had impressed in the previous season.

They will be joined by Obed McCoy, Mark Deyal and Javelle Glen. The Zouks have 10 spots left to fill in their squad and the remaining players will be announced in the coming weeks.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to have led and been a part of the St Lucia Zouks from its inception. Even though some may say good things must come to an end, it will not be in this instance. St Lucia Zouks and I will always be a team,” said Sammy.

“But since venturing into coaching, I realise I have a new passion that can allow me to still contribute and play a part in taking the franchise forward on its quest to winning a CPL title and developing future stars,” the 37-year-old player said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches