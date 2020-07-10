Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Darren Sammy Tweets Support After Lungi Ngidi is Criticised for Black Lives Matter Stand

Ngidi had said that South African players should take a stand on the BLM movement, especially considering the history of segregation in the country.

IANS |July 10, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy has slammed former South African cricketers for criticising fast bowler Lungi Ngidi's stance on the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Sammy said that the criticism shows why it is important to speak up on racism.

"The fact that some past players have an issue with Lungi Ngidi stance on #blacklivesmatter movement is actually the reason why we are still here today saying black lives matter. Smfh #standupbrother we here with u (sic)," he tweeted.

Ngidi had said that South African players should take a stand on the BLM movement, especially considering the history of segregation in the country.

Also Read: Cricket South Africa Stands in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter Movement: Jacques Faul

"As a nation, we have a past that is very difficult, with racial discrimination, so it's definitely something we will be addressing as a team and if we are not, it's something I will bring up," Ngidi said, at a virtual press engagement on Monday afternoon. "It's something that we need to take very seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, make the stand."

However, former players like Boeta Dippenaar, Pat Symcox and Rudi Steyn have criticised Ngidi, stating that South Africa should also make a statement on attacks on white farmers across the country.

"I am afraid to say 'Black Lives Matter' have become nothing more than leftist political movement," said Dippenar on Facebook.

"I would suggest that Lungi Ngidi listens a bit more to likes of Thomas Sowell, Larry Elder, Walter Williams and Milton Friedman. All lives matter. If you want me to stand shoulder to shoulder with you Lungi then stand shoulder to shoulder with me with regards to farm attacks."

The 'Black Lives Matter' movement has intensified across the world following the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police personnel in US in May.

