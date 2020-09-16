Darren Sammy's Banter with Former New Zealand All-rounder Leaves Twitter in Splits

Former New Zealand cricketer Grant Elliott recently engaged in a funny social media banter with ex-West Indies captain Daren Sammy. The two players debated over the possibility of bowling via a 73-over-old cricket ball in a Test match.

Elliott took to Twitter recently to share an image of an old cricket ball in deplorable condition. He told Twitterati about a hypothetical situation where the captain asks them to bowl an over with the ball provided and give a breakthrough to the team.

“When the captain hands you the ball in the 73rd over with the score at 320/1 and says ‘Come on mate, your turn. Let’s get that break through. This is your chance to prove yourself’,” Elliott wrote.

While a lot of people replied to Elliott's post, it seems T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy too joined the conversation. He suggested that one could use "Reverse swing" to help a player prove their worth.

Replying to Sammy's comment, Elliott reckoned that though the reverse swing might help fast seamers, it would not be of much use for medium pacers like him and Sammy.

“Not at our pace brother. autumn leaves in the wind #zouksforlife,” Elliott replied.

Carrying on the conversation forward, Sammy suggested a perfect way to excuse himself if such a situation arose. He replied, “I would fake a hamstring injury.” He also added multiple laughter emoji in his response.

Both Sammy and Elliott were right-arm medium pacers when they were still playing. While the latter has 39 ODI wickets and 14 T20I ones in 83 and 17 matches respectively, the former has 84, 81, and 44 wickets in 38 Tests, 126 ODIs, and 68 T20 Internationals respectively.

Both played together and shared the dressing room at St Lucia Zouks during the 2016 Caribbean Premier League. Elliott was brought in for one season as a replacement for Eddie Leie.

Between 2008 and 2017, Elliott played 5 Tests, 83 ODIs and 17 T20Is for New Zealand. Sammy meanwhile led the St Lucia Zouks to the final of the CPL 2020 where they lost to the Trinbago Knight Riders.