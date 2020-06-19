Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Darwin and District ODD 2020: Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

Darwin and District ODD Live Streaming: Check Full Schedule/ Darwin and District ODD Matches/ Darwin and District ODD Live match score/ Darwin and District ODD match timings in india/ Darwin and District ODD matches time/ Darwin and District ODD when and where to watch

Cricketnext Staff |June 19, 2020, 11:10 PM IST
Darwin and District ODD 2020: Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

Darwin and District ODD 2020: Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India | Darwin & District Cricket Competition - Carlton Mid Premier Grade Round 2. Round 1 winners were: Palmerston, Waratah and Nightcliff; a feature of each game was the closeness of results. Tahs continued on from their CDU Top End T20 Series win by toppling a plucky PINT. Southern Districts had the bye in Round 1 and will be keen to get back on the paddock after losing the CDU T20 Series final a couple of weeks ago. Darwin don’t take losing easily and last week’s paltry total of 85 will be the spur for a better performance with the bat against Nightcliff at Kahlin Oval. Nightcliff are rarely concerned about the opposition and do their business like a good tradesman – the 2020 version Tigers look to have the same attitude

Darwin and District ODD Live Streaming Details

MyCricket Facebook page

Darwin and District ODD Full Match Schedule

ROUND 2

20 Jun 20 7:00 AM - Southern Districts v PINT - Fred's Pass

20 Jun 20 7:00 AM - Waratah v Palmerston - Gardens Oval

20 Jun 20 7:00 AM - Tracy Village v BYE

20 Jun 20 7:00 AM - Darwin v Nightcliff - Kahlin Oval

Round 3     

27 Jun 20 7:00 AM - PINT   v  Tracy Village- Marrara (MCG 1)

27 Jun 20 7:00 AM - Darwin   v     Waratah- Kahlin Oval

27 Jun 20 7:00 AM - Nightcliff  v  Southern Districts- Nightcliff Oval

27 Jun 20 7:00 AM - Palmerston v  BYE

Round 4       

4 Jul 20 7:00 AM - Palmerston   v  PINT - Cazalys Oval

4 Jul 20 7:00 AM - Nightcliff  v      Waratah- Nightcliff Oval

4 Jul 20 7:00 AM - Tracy Village  v  Southern Districts- Tracy Village Oval

4 Jul 20 7:00 AM - Darwin v  BYE

Round 5  

11 Jul 20 7:00 AM - Southern Districts  v  Darwin- Fred's Pass

11 Jul 20 7:00 AM - Nightcliff  v  Palmerston- Nightcliff Oval

11 Jul 20 7:00 AM - Tracy Village  v  Waratah - Tracy Village Oval

11 Jul 20 7:00 AM - PINT v  BYE

Round 6         

18 Jul 20 7:00 AM - Waratah  v  Southern Districts- Gardens Oval

18 Jul 20 7:00 AM - PINT  v  Darwin- Marrara (MCG 1)

18 Jul 20 7:00 AM - Palmerston  v  Tracy Village - Cazalys Oval

18 Jul 20 7:00 AM - Nightcliff v  BYE

Darwin and District ODDDarwin and District ODD live scoreDarwin and District ODD live streamingDarwin and District ODD match resultsDarwin and District ODD scorecardPT vs PCC livePT vs SD livePT vs WCC liveSD vs PCC liveSD vs WCC liveWCCvs PCC live

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more