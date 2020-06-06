Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020: Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

The tournament, featuring seven Darwin Premier Grade clubs and an Invitational XI comprising best players from the Northern Territory’s ‘Asia Cup’ competition, will be a testing ground for cricket in a COVID-19 environment.

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2020, 8:36 AM IST
Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

The CDU Top End T20, a round-robin T20 carnival featuring 15 games across the Queen’s Birthday long weekend on June 6-8, will also see up to 500 spectators allowed at the grounds since Northern Territory has not registered any active COVID-19 case since May 21.

The tournament, featuring seven Darwin Premier Grade clubs and an Invitational XI comprising best players from the Northern Territory’s ‘Asia Cup’ competition, will be a testing ground for cricket in a COVID-19 environment.

On March 13, Australia and New Zealand had played the last international cricket match possible before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cricket shutdown across the globe.

Live Streaming: MyCricketAus/Facebook

Broadcast: Not available in India.

CDU Top End 2020 (T20 Series from 6th – 8th Jun 2020)

Date Match Time (in IST)

06-Jun-20 Cazalys Oval Palmerston vs Darwin 5.30 AM

06-Jun-20 MCG 2 Sth Districts vs Tracy Village 5.30 AM

06-Jun-20 MCG Waratah vs Nightcliff 5.30 AM

06-Jun-20 MCG 1 PINT vs Invitational XI 10.00 AM

06-Jun-20 MCG 2 Tracy Village vs Darwin 10.00 AM

06-Jun-20 Cazalys Oval Sth Districts vs Palmerston 10.00 AM

07-Jun-20 MCG 2 Nightcliff vs Invitational XI 5.30 AM

07-Jun-20 MCG 1 Sth Districts vs Darwin 5.30 AM

07-Jun-20 Gardens Oval PINT vs Waratah 5.30 AM

07-Jun-20 MCG 1 Palmerston vs Tracy Village 10.00 AM

07-Jun-20 MCG 2 PINT svs Nightcliff 10.00 AM

07-Jun-20 Gardens Oval Waratah vs Invitational XI 10.00 AM

08-Jun-20 Semi-Final 2 MCG 5.30 AM

08-Jun-20 Semi-Final 1 MCG 5.30 AM

08-Jun-20 CDU Top End T20 Final 10.00 AM

Darwin & District One-Day Season (13th Jun’20 – 19th Sep’20)

Date Match Venue Time (in IST)

13-Jun-20 Southern Districts v BYE TBD 6.30 AM

13-Jun-20 Waratah v PINT Gardens Oval 6.30 AM

13-Jun-20 Tracy Village v Nightcliff Tracy Village Oval 6.30 AM

13-Jun-20 Palmerston v Darwin Cazalys Oval 6.30 AM

20-Jun-20 Southern Districts v PINT Fred’s Pass 6.30 AM

20-Jun-20 Darwin v Nightcliff Kahlin Oval 6.30 AM

20-Jun-20 Waratah v Palmerston Gardens Oval 6.30 AM

20-Jun-20 Tracy Village v BYE TBD 6.30 AM

27-Jun-20 PINT v Tracy Village Marrara (MCG 1) 6.30 AM

27-Jun-20 Darwin v Waratah Kahlin Oval 6.30 AM

27-Jun-20 Nightcliff v Southern Districts Nightcliff Oval 6.30 AM

27-Jun-20 Palmerston v BYE TBD 6.30 AM

04-Jul-20 Palmerston v PINT Cazalys Oval 6.30 AM

04-Jul-20 Nightcliff v Waratah Nightcliff Oval 6.30 AM

04-Jul-20 Tracy Village v Southern Districts Tracy Village Oval 6.30 AM

04-Jul-20 Darwin v BYE TBD 6.30 AM

11-Jul-20 Southern Districts v Darwin Fred’s Pass 6.30 AM

11-Jul-20 Nightcliff v Palmerston Nightcliff Oval 6.30 AM

11-Jul-20 Tracy Village v Waratah Tracy Village Oval 6.30 AM

11-Jul-20 PINT v BYE TBD 6.30 AM

18-Jul-20 Waratah v Southern Districts Gardens Oval 6.30 AM

18-Jul-20 PINT v Darwin Marrara (MCG 1) 6.30 AM

18-Jul-20 Palmerston v Tracy Village Cazalys Oval 6.30 AM

18-Jul-20 Nightcliff v BYE TBD 6.30 AM

25-Jul-20 Darwin v Tracy Village Kahlin Oval 6.30 AM

25-Jul-20 Southern Districts v Palmerston Fred’s Pass 6.30 AM

25-Jul-20 PINT v Nightcliff

Darwin T20 Cricket League 2020Darwin T20 LeagueDarwin T20 League 2020Darwin T20 League 2020 scheduleDarwin T20 League 2020 scorecardDarwin T20 League official websitelatest cricket newslive streaming

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more