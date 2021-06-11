Daryl Tuffey Who Dismissed Top Players Like Sachin And Dravid

There have been several great fast bowlers in New Zealand cricket history, but their international careers have not lasted long. Darrell Tuffey, whose birthday is today, was one of these quick bowlers.

Tuffey, who was born in Otago on June 11, 1978, turns 43 today. Tuffey has represented New Zealand in 26 Tests, 94 One-Day Internationals, and three Twenty20 Internationals. Tuffey had 191 international wickets to his name. Tuffey has several times troubled Indian batsmen with his deliveries.

Darrell Tuffey was an expert in New Zealand’s new ball, with incredible line length. Tuffey got 77 wickets in 26 Tests and 110 wickets in 94 One-Day Internationals. He caused a great deal of concern for India and Pakistan. Tuffey took 32 wickets in one-day internationals against Pakistan. Against India, he took 24 wickets. In four Test matches against India, he took 21 wickets, including those of legends like Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

Tuffy was also in the headlines for the wrong reason

Darrell Tuffey’s line length was incredible, yet he bowled a total of 14 balls in an over against Australia in 2005. Not only that, in 2005, a sex scandal involving him surfaced. Two British visitors made his sex tape, which went on broadcast in a pub in Christchurch. Following this, he was fined 1000 New Zealand dollars.

Tuffey was arrested for drunk driving in Auckland two years later and was also accused of match-fixing when playing for the ICL’s Chandigarh Lions.

