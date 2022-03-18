DAT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Oman D10 2022, March 18, 11:30 pm IST Friday

DAT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Darsait Titans and Ghubrah Giants: Darsait Titans will face Ghubrah Giants in the 20th match of the Oman D10 2022. Both the teams will be well versed with the playing conditions as the game will be conducted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Darsait Titans and Ghubrah Giants are struggling with their form in the league.

Titans are still searching for their first win in the tournament. They lost all their four games and are reeling at the second-last place in the points table. Titans bowlers need to be more disciplined to ensure that they don’t concede a lot of runs in their allotted ten overs.

Ghubrah Giants, on the other hand, looked promising in their first game. They defeated Khuwair Warriors by eight wickets to announce their arrival in style. However, the team lost all its next three games. Giants will be hoping to make a comeback in the tournament at the earliest as the tournament is heading towards its business days.

Ahead of the match between Darsait Titans and Ghubrah Giants; here is everything you need to know:

DAT vs GGI Telecast

Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants game will not be telecast in India.

DAT vs GGI Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DAT vs GGI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 11:30 pm IST on March 18, Friday.

DAT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amanpreet Sirah

Vice-Captain: Sanjaya Ravindra

Suggested Playing XI for DAT vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Khurram Khan, Pranav Mehta

Batters: Nestor Dhamba, Amanpreet Sirah, Shehbaz Nasar

Allrounders: Khawar Ali, Ahmed Khan, Sanjaya Ravindra

Bowlers: Joshin Vincent, Ubaid Ullah, Moshin Qureshi

DAT vs GGI Probable XIs

Darsait Titans: Khurram Khan, Nestor Dhamba, Ikram Sadaat, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Joshin Vincent, Ubaid Ullah, Yagnik Aswin Pandya, Amanpreet Sirah, Arjun Rajesh Kumar

Ghubrah Giants: Ahmed Khan, Sanjaya Ravindra, Pranav Mehta, Dean Foxcroft, Abdullah Faizan, Arif Muhammad, Shehbaz Nasar, Ali Kashif, Moshin Qureshi, James Fuller, Adeel Abbas

