DAT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Oman D20 League 2021-22 Match, December 31, 1:30 PM IST

DAT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Darsait Titans and Ghubrah Giants: In the 21st match of the Oman D20 League 2021/22, Darsait Titans will go up against Ghubrah Giants. The match is scheduled to be played at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 01:30 PM IST on December 31, Friday.

Following a poor start against Qurum Thunders, Ghubrah Giants have made a stellar comeback in the T20 competition. They won their next three matches to collect six points. In their most react game, Ghubrah defeated Khuwair Warriors by six wickets.

Darsait Titans, on the other hand, have won two matches while losing as many games. They are currently sixth in the points table with four points to their name. Titans’ last match in the Oman D20 League ended with them getting hammered at the hands of Amerat Royals by 76 runs.

Ahead of the match between Darsait Titans and Ghubrah Giants; here is everything you need to know:

DAT vs GGI Telecast

DAT vs GGI match will not be televised in India.

DAT vs GGI Live Streaming

DAT vs GGI match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

DAT vs GGI Match Details

The DAT vs GGI match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 01:30 PM IST on December 31, Friday.

DAT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Imran Latif

Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

Suggested Playing XI for DAT vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sultan Ahmed, Pranav Mehta

Batters: Abid Ali, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Chaminda Lakmal

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Imran Latif, Sachin Kumar Jagra

Bowlers: Ahmed Khan, Moshin Qureshi, Yagnit Ashwin Pandya

DAT vs GGI Probable XIs:

Darsait Titans: Ikram Sadaat, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Chaminda Lakmal, Nalinda Prasad Liyangassinnage, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Ubaid Ullah, Yagnik Ashwin Pandya, Amanpreet Sirah, Sachin Kumar Jagra

Ghubrah Giants: Pranav Mehta (wk), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Imran Latif, Abid Ali, Ahmed Khan, Shehbaz Nasar, Aqil Khan, Moshin Qureshi, Sanjaya Ravindra, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Chirag Mandaviya

