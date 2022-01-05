DAT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D20 League 2021/22 match, January 05, 05:30 PM IST

DAT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D20 League 2021/22 match between Darsait Titans and Ghubrah Giants: In the fifth Super Four match of the Oman D20 League 2021/22, Darsait Titans will go up against Ghubrah Giants. The match is scheduled to be played at the Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 05:30 PM IST on January 05, Wednesday.

Darsait Titans are yet to secure a victory in the Super Four round. The team finished in third place during the league stage after winning four and losing three matches. They were up against Qurum Thunders in their first Super Four match. The game didn’t go as per the plan for the Titans as they failed to defend 165 runs. Their next game against Ruwi Rangers was washed out due to rain.

Ghubrah Giants are experiencing a similar ride in the tournament as Darsait Titans. They also lost their first game while their second match against Qurum Thunders was washed out. Giants locked horns with Ruwi Rangers in their first Super Four round. The team failed to live up to the expectations as they ended up with 134 runs while chasing 188.

Ahead of the match between Darsait Titans and Ghubrah Giants; here is everything you need to know:

DAT vs GGI Telecast

DAT vs GGI match will not be televised in India.

DAT vs GGI Live Streaming

DAT vs GGI match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

DAT vs GGI Match Details

The DAT vs GGI match will be played at Oman Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) at 05:30 PM IST on January 05, Wednesday.

DAT vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Moshin Qureshi

Vice-Captain- Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge,

Suggested Playing XI for DAT vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sultan Ahmed, Pranav Mehta

Batters: Abid Ali, Chaminda Lakmal, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Imran Latif, Sachin Kumar Jagra

Bowlers: Ahmed Khan, Yagnit Ashwin Pandya, Moshin Qureshi

DAT vs GGI Probable XIs:

Darsait Titans: Ikram Sadaat, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Chaminda Lakmal, Nalinda Prasad Liyangassinnage, Lakpriya Ravindra Mudunkothge, Ubaid Ullah, Yagnik Ashwin Pandya, Amanpreet Sirah, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khurram Khan

Ghubrah Giants: Pranav Mehta (wk), Moshin Qureshi, Sanjaya Ravindra, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Imran Latif, Abid Ali, Ahmed Khan, Shehbaz Nasar, Aqil Khan, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Chirag Mandaviya

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here