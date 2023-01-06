'David Hussey Was Like ‘This is Not How You Play Cricket’. Sir, This Is Now How You Want to Play'

Just a few days ago, Adam Zampa’s Mankad dismissal had polarised the cricket world yet again. The match which was being played between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars saw Zampa removing the bails in a flash as Renegades batter Tom Rogers was backing out too far. Although, this mode of dismissal is made legal by the International Cricket Council (ICC), it’s still considered taboo by many purists who were quick to school Zampa, this included Melbourne coach David Hussey.

Also Read: Vinoo Mankad Grandson Says Family Has No Problem With Odd Term

Known as the Mankad, Zampa was abmonished by his own coach despite being playing by the rules, moreover, the commentators too didn’t spare him with the batter at the other end was seen shaking his head. Now, one of the champions of this mode of dismissal, India’s Ravi Ashwin has come out in Zampa’s support.

In an emotionally charged video, he has slammed the Hussey, adding that Zampa was left in the lurch by his own coach. Hussey had said that had the batter was given out, Stars would have withdrawn the appeal.

“I don’t believe what he(Hussey) said. Because if you wanted to withdraw the appeal, you need not have taken that to the third umpire itself. You could have easily withdrawn that appeal even before it had gone to the third umpire," Ashwin said on his Youtube channel.

Also Read: ‘Not Bowling a No ball is Definitely in Your Control’: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Arshdeep Singh

“First of all, why should you withdraw the appeal? A bowler is running the non-striker out. The captain will say that the bowler is wrong or what? What a big insult that is to the bowler if the captain is withdrawing the appeal.”

“If I am standing there as a bowler and appealing for this dismissal, and if the captain or coach says that they are withdrawing the appeal, it is very insulting. Because once you do that, as a bowler, you will feel that what is the point in bowling when your team is not backing you? My team captain and coach themselves are not backing me. Why should I bowl and win you the game then?

The incident happened on the 19th over of the Renegades’ innings when Zampa removed the bails in a flash; nevertheless, the umpire and the third umpire had both ruled it not out as Zampa’s arm had gone past the ‘vertical’ — the point where the ball is deemed to be bowled.

“I am tired of talking or writing about this topic. Every time this incident happens, there are preachers who hop in and start preaching. But the best thing I loved from this whole incident is the stare given by Adam Zampa after running out the non-striker. It was similar to The Undertaker’s stare in World Wrestling Federation. He didn’t even say a word to the batsman. The batsman also stood in silence without knowing whether it was out or not out,” Ashwin began on his official YouTube channel.

“The bowlers will feel depressed once you do that. And David Hussey was like, ‘This is not how you play cricket’. Sir, this is now how you want to play cricket. But for that, you can’t assume and say, ‘This is now how you should also play cricket’. This is absolutely wrong,” said Ashwin further.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here