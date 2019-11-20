Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

David Miller to Play for Hobart Hurricanes in 2019-20 BBL

South Africa batsman David Miller has signed with the Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

IANS |November 20, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
David Miller to Play for Hobart Hurricanes in 2019-20 BBL

Melbourne: South Africa batsman David Miller has signed with the Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The 30-year-old will be available to play all 14 home and away games before returning to play for the Proteas against England during their international season, the franchise said in a statement on Wednesday. Miller joins Afghan Qais Ahmad as the club's second overseas signing for BBL Season 9.

With nearly 300 T20 games under his belt, Miller will be expected to stand up when Matthew Wade and possibly D'Arcy Short and Ben McDermott are picked for Australia internationals.

"It's very exciting to welcome a player of David's calibre to the Hurricanes," said Cricket Tasmania CEO Nick Cummins.

"We've built a reputation as a destination club amongst internationals, and we are confident David's hard hitting batting will give our members and fans great entertainment, and possibly a few opportunities to catch a six!"

"We expect to lose some batting experience throughout the season, so David will provide valuable runs in our drive to our third successive finals campaign." Cummins said.

Miller is well known to Tasmanian cricket fans with Hobart a happy hunting ground. In 2018 he belted 139 off 108 balls at Blundstone Arena as he and Faf du Plessis guided South Africa to victory against Australia in a 252 run stand.

The Hobart Hurricanes will kick off their campaign on December 20 against the Sydney Sixers.

BBLDavid MillerHobart Hurricanes

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more