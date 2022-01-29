David Warner Aces 'Flower Samjhe Kya' Dialogue On Instagram; Allu Arjun Drops Reaction

David Warner, just like any other Allu Arjun fan, took to social media as he tried to copy ‘flower samjhe kya’ dialogue from smash hit ‘Pushpa.’ This is not the first time he has copied the South superstar. Earlier also he was seen shaking a leg and mimicking Allu Arjun’s hook step in the song Srivalli. He also posted a video of his daughters Isla Rose, Indi Rae and Ivy Mae grooving to the trending song. He now took to Instagram to enact the flower samjhe kya scene which was loved by millions of netizens. Even Allu Arjun himself dropped a comment. Check this out:

“Pushpa naam sunkar flower samjhe kya? Finish this dialogue for me?? Indi wanted to join lol. Sorry for the bad lip-syncing,” reads the caption of the post.

The video has already garnered 1.1 million views.

David Warner Says ‘Allu Arjun Makes Acting Look So Easy’, Tries Some Pushpa Moves Himself

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise’s fever has not only gripped the entire nation but also renowned personalities across the globe who can’t stop showcasing their love and affection for the blockbuster on their social media platforms.

The superstar’s global fandom including Bollywood celebrities, Mumbai police and world-renowned cricketers who have tried their hand at the movie’s memorable dialogues and hook steps of its popular songs. Australian cricketer David Warner, who is also one of Allu Arjun’s biggest fans, has recently posted a fun video featuring himself in a few iconic scenes from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Praising the superstar on social media, David mentioned, “Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy 👌👌 #pushpa #india”

