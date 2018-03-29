David Warner Apologises For Role in Ball Tampering Scandal

In his statement Warner said, "To cricket fans in Australia and all over the world: I am currently on my way back to Sydney. Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket. I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans.
"It's a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy. I need to take a deep breath spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisers. You will hear from me in a few days."
March 29, 2018
Apart from Warner, skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were banned for a year and nine months, respectively. This sanction means that Smith and Warner will be able to return just in time for the ICC World Cup 2019 but the duo will miss the India series at home, which is scheduled to be played in November this year.
"Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft will not be considered for team leadership positions until a minimum of 12 months after the conclusion of their respective suspensions from international and domestic cricket. Any consideration of future leadership would be conditional on acceptance by fans and the public, form and authority among the playing group. David Warner will not be considered for team leadership positions in the future," CA said in a statement.
The CA officials also came down heavily on the disgraced cricketers and said that the penalties have been given to the trio to save the integrity and reputation of the country as far as sports in concerned.
"As I indicated yesterday (Tuesday), the CA Board understands and shares the anger of fans and the broader Australian community about these events. They go to the integrity and reputation of Australian Cricket and Australian sport and the penalties must reflect that. These are significant penalties for professional players and the Board does not impose them lightly. It is hoped that following a period of suspension, the players will be able to return to playing the game they love and eventually rebuild their careers," said David Peever, Cricket Australia Chairman.
"As the Chairman has noted, the sanctions we have announced are significant for the individuals involved. That is why the process has had to be thorough to ensure that all relevant issues have been examined. I am satisfied that the sanctions in this case properly reflect a balance between the need to protect the integrity and reputation of the game and the need to maintain the possibility of redemption for the individuals involved, all of whom have learned difficult lessons through these events," said James Sutherland, Cricket Australia CEO.
Both Smith and Warner had already stepped down as captains of their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) teams and after this latest sanction by Cricket Australia. The BCCI have sprung into action and banned the disgraced duo from the cash-rich league altogether.
First Published: March 29, 2018, 10:39 AM IST