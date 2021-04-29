T20 CARNIVAL

David Warner Becomes First Batsman to Hit 50 Half-Centuries in IPL History

David Warner Becomes First Batsman to Hit 50 Half-Centuries in IPL History

Against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, David Warner became the first player in the history of IPL to hit 50 half-centuries.

David Warner on Wednesday wrote his name in IPL history when he became the first batter to have struck 50 half-centuries. He achieved the milestone during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s sixth match of IPL 2021 played against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday night.

Warner has now a half-century of fifties from 148 innings, cementing his legendary status in the tournament’s brief history. The Australian has represented two IPL franchises so far including the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and SRH, a team which he led to title win in 2016.

Warner is followed by Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan who has 43 half-centuries from 181 innings. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, who has been with the franchise since the inception of the league, his teammate AB de Villiers and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma are currently at the third spot with 40 fifties apiece.

S. noPlayerInningsFifties
1David Warner14850
2Shikhar Dhawan18143
3Virat Kohli19040
4Rohit Sharma20040
5AB de Villiers16140
6Suresh Raina19439
7Gautam Gambhir15236
8Chris Gayle13731
9Ajinkya Rahane14128
10Robin Uthappa18224

Players with most* fifties in IPL history

Warner also leads the charts for most 50-plus totals in IPL history with 54 such scores to his name  so far (50 half-centuries and four centuries). At the second spot are Dhawan (43 fifties and two centuries) and Kohli (40 fifties and 5 centuries) with 45 such scores each. De Villiers is the third in his list with 43 – 40 fifties and three centuries.

While the innings was a milestone, Warner wasn’t too happy with his effort as SRH succumbed to their fifth defeat of the season. The opener termed is 55-ball 57 as really slow and took the blame of the performance on his himself.

“I take full responsibility for the way I batted, it was really slow, found a lot of fielders and I got frustrated,” Warner said during a post-match presentation.

There was another half-centuries in SRH innings – Manish Pandey who was quicker, hitting 61 off 46 and then a cameo from Kane Williamson (26* off 10) pushed the final total to a challenging 171/3.

“The way Manish batted was exceptional. Kane got us to a respectable total, but I take full responsibility as it was a total below par. I probably hit 15 good shots to the fielders, I couldn’t do much about it. They are the ones that make or break your innings. It gets frustrating as a batsman when you find the fielders,”  Warner said.

*Updated till the time of publishing

