David Warner Believed More In Partying Than Practice: Virender Sehwag

David Warner’s unceremonious removal as the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last season of the Indian Premier League raised a lot of eyebrows. Warner was replaced by Kane Williamson mid-season and eventually let go from the side ahead of the mega auction earlier this year. While the actual reason for Warner’s fallout with SRH never came out in public, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag made a shocking revelation about the Aussie’s work ethics. Sehwag, who captained Warner during his stint at the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the early seasons of IPL, revealed the southpaw believed more in partying than in practice and was even involved in altercations with other teammates. The discussion came up ahead of the match between Hyderabad and Delhi on Thursday, May 5.

“I too have vented out my frustrations on a couple of players and David Warner was one of them. Because when he had joined newly, he partied more than believing in practice or playing matches. In the first year, he had a fight with a few players, so we sent him back for the last two matches," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Warner joined the Delhi-based IPL franchise in 2009 and played five seasons for the side before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. He spent the next 8 years at SRH and even led the side to a title victory in 2016.

Warner was signed for Rs 6.25 crore by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL mega auction this year.

Playing against his former franchise, the Australian batter looked eager to prove his worth as he smashed an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls. Banking on Warner’s heroics and a quickfire 67 from Rovman Powell, Delhi propelled to a mammoth total of 207.

In reply, SRH was restricted to 186 and handed a 21-run defeat. While Nicholas Pooran’s 62-run innings gave some hope to the Hyderbad fans after a dismissal start, it eventually proved not enough.

Warner was awarded the player of the match title for his 92-run innings.

