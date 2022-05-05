David Warner Breaks Chris Gayle's Record For Most Fifties in T20 History

David Warner on Thursday broke the record for the most fifties in T20 history as the Delhi Capitals opener slammed an unbeaten 92 against his old franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2022 clash. The fifty was Warner’s 89th of T20 career which is now one more than the previous record holder Chris Gayle.

Warner faced 58 deliveries during his unbeaten knock and belted 12 fours and three sixes, exacting revenge over his old franchise which had relieved him from captaincy midway through last season after a series of defeats before dropping him from the playing XI itself. Expectedly, he wasn’t among the retained four players for SRH.

S no Name Matches Fifties 1 David Warner 321 89 2 Chris Gayle 463 88 3 Virat Kohli 337 77 4 Shoaib Malik 472 71 5 Aaron Finch 352 70

Most fifties in T20 career (updated till May 5, 2022)

India batting superstar Virat Kohli has 77 fifties against his name and he completes the top-three. Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik follows him at the fourth spot while another Australian Aaron Finch is at the fifth spot with 70 half-centuries against his name.

SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first and Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave his team an early breakthrough when he had DC opener Mandeep Singh out caught-behind for a duck.

No 3 Mitchell Marsh opened his account with a four but ended up being dismissed on 10 by Sean Abbott in the fifth over. DC captain Rishabh Pant was in ominous touch as he slammed a hat-trick of sixes off Shreyas Gopal but perished in the same over on 26.

That gave way to an unbroken 122-run partnership between Warner and Rovman Powell for the fourth wicket with the pair taking DC to a massive 207/3.

Powell struck three fours and six sixes to remain unbeaten on 67 off 35.

SRH pacer Umran Malik was cranking up the speed but ended up leaking 52 runs in four wicketless overs.

