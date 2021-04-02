David Warner Bumps into Brett Lee on Flight to India, Shares Pics

The highly anticipated season of the Indian Premier League is set to kickstart in a week’s time. Several international cricketers and commentators are arriving in India for IPL 2021. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warne, who departed for India a day ago, took to his Instagram story to share a mid-flight glimpse which revealed a special guest. The swashbuckling batsman bumped into former Australian pacer, Brett Lee.

Brett Lee’s association with IPL goes back a long way in time. He played for Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders before retirement and took to the commentary box later. The Aussie pacer also shared a post on his Instagram handle yesterday featuring David Warner as the special guest. The two could be seen enjoying a glass of beer together.

Ahead of his departure, Warner shared a few posts with family. Before leaving Australia, he shared an emotional note with a picture featuring his daughters. The Australian opener captioned the picture, “Dinner with my gorgeous girls before I leave and unfortunately Isla could not stay awake (sic.)”

He shared one special post with his wife, Candice. The couple can be seen sharing their last glass of wine together. “Our last wine together for a few months, blessed to have spent quality time at home but it is time to pack the bags and head to India(sic.),”he wrote.

Warner led SRH to their only IPL title so far in the year 2016. Last year, Warner ended the season at the third spot for the Orange Cap, scoring 548 runs from 16 games which comprised four half-centuries. SRH will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for their first fixture of the tournament on April 11 in Chennai.