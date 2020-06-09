Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

David Warner, Candice Warner Give Thumbs up to Indian TikTok User for Dance Video

Recently, the Australian opener uploaded a clip on the video-sharing platform, praising a fellow TikTok star Dinesh Pawar whose dance steps have gone viral.

Trending Desk |June 9, 2020, 1:38 PM IST
warner tiktok

Australian cricketer David Warner has of late become quite active on social media. He frequently posts videos featuring wife Candice Warner and his three daughters on TikTok. The clips go viral within minutes of posting, thanks to the huge fan base he enjoys.

Recently, the Australian opener uploaded a clip on the video-sharing platform, praising a fellow TikTok star Dinesh Pawar whose dance steps have gone viral.

Posting the clip of Dinesh dancing to the song Yeh Jo Teri Payalon ki Chan Chan Hai from movie Masoom, Warner gave thumbs up to the performance.

In the footage, Warner is seen watching Dinesh’s dance along with his wife. The couple is all smiles.

Captioning the post, David wrote, This is beautiful, love it. #duet #family #dance @candywarner1.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram

This is beautiful, love it. #duet #family #dance @candywarner1

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Since being shared online, the clip has been viewed over 14 lakh times. ALSO READ: David Warner Performs Another TikTok Challenge, this Time on Dhanush’s Why This Kolaveri Di

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Great work 👍👍 @armanrathod #dance #life #music A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Earlier, Warner made a compilation of some of his popular TikTok videos and uploaded it on his Instagram account. Captioning the post, Warner wrote, “My TikTok story #dilboletiktok #family #thanks appreciate the help with the ideas everyone.”

ALSO READ: David Warner Dresses Up Like Baahubali in Latest Funny Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram

My TikTok story #dilboletiktok #family #thanks appreciate the help with the ideas everyone 👍👍👏👏

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Through the clip, Warner revealed he made his TikTok debut on April 18 and since then, his videos have taken internet by storm. In one of the videos, Warner wrote a floating caption, mentioning, “Cricket is my passion.”

He has over 3 million followers on TikTok, and he follows only 23 people.

