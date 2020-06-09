David Warner, Candice Warner Give Thumbs up to Indian TikTok User for Dance Video

Australian cricketer David Warner has of late become quite active on social media. He frequently posts videos featuring wife Candice Warner and his three daughters on TikTok. The clips go viral within minutes of posting, thanks to the huge fan base he enjoys.
Recently, the Australian opener uploaded a clip on the video-sharing platform, praising a fellow TikTok star Dinesh Pawar whose dance steps have gone viral.
Posting the clip of Dinesh dancing to the song Yeh Jo Teri Payalon ki Chan Chan Hai from movie Masoom, Warner gave thumbs up to the performance.
In the footage, Warner is seen watching Dinesh’s dance along with his wife. The couple is all smiles.
Captioning the post, David wrote, This is beautiful, love it. #duet #family #dance @candywarner1.”
Watch the video:
View this post on InstagramThis is beautiful, love it. #duet #family #dance @candywarner1A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Jun 8, 2020 at 4:05am PDT
This is beautiful, love it. #duet #family #dance @candywarner1
A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Jun 8, 2020 at 4:05am PDT
ALSO READ: David Warner Performs Another TikTok Challenge, this Time on Dhanush’s Why This Kolaveri Di
View this post on Instagram Great work 👍👍 @armanrathod #dance #life #music A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Jun 6, 2020 at 9:20pm PDT
Great work 👍👍 @armanrathod #dance #life #music A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Jun 6, 2020 at 9:20pm PDT
Earlier, Warner made a compilation of some of his popular TikTok videos and uploaded it on his Instagram account. Captioning the post, Warner wrote, “My TikTok story #dilboletiktok #family #thanks appreciate the help with the ideas everyone.”
ALSO READ: David Warner Dresses Up Like Baahubali in Latest Funny Instagram Post
My TikTok story #dilboletiktok #family #thanks appreciate the help with the ideas everyone 👍👍👏👏
A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Jun 7, 2020 at 10:08pm PDT
Through the clip, Warner revealed he made his TikTok debut on April 18 and since then, his videos have taken internet by storm. In one of the videos, Warner wrote a floating caption, mentioning, “Cricket is my passion.”
He has over 3 million followers on TikTok, and he follows only 23 people.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
David Warner, Candice Warner Give Thumbs up to Indian TikTok User for Dance Video
Recently, the Australian opener uploaded a clip on the video-sharing platform, praising a fellow TikTok star Dinesh Pawar whose dance steps have gone viral.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings