David Warner Cleared for Boxing Day Test After Injury Scare in Nets

David Warner suffered a blow on his left hand while batting in the nets on Monday but Australia coach Justin Langer said he'd be fine for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.
Warner was hit at the nets in MCG and walked off in pain, but returned to bat later in the session. He batted on Tuesday too, although he was not entirely comfortable.
"I’ve got absolutely no worries that he’ll be raring to go," Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.co.au. "There was a little concern for about two seconds, but then he saw the doctor and he’s hitting balls again.
"He’ll be ready to go."
Langer also said James Pattinson will return to the side in the place of injured Josh Hazlewood. However, Australia are yet to finalise their playing XI.
Warner has been in fine form through the Australian summer. He scored 154 and 335* in two Tests against Pakistan, before making 43 and 19 in the two innings of the first Test against New Zealand.
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0.
