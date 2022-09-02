David Warner Cops Heat For His Comments On Virat Kohli's Post Featuring Anushka Sharma 'Taken Out of Context'

Australia opener David Warner was once again in the news, this time for his remarks on Virat Kohli’s Instagram post featuring his wife Anushka Sharma. After Kohli posted a picture of her, Warner replied on the post which was taken out of context by many fans. “Lucky Man, Mate” was the exact remarks. No surprises, it created a furor and in the end, Kohli had to come out and clarify the issue.

Also Read: India Batting Star Virat Kohli Shares Picture of His World, Tweet Goes Viral

This resulted in a lot of heat from the fans. Some of them questioned Warner’s intention behind it which ultimately led to the Southpaw coming out and clarifying what he really meant.

“We are very lucky to have supportive wives,” while to another, he replied: “It’s a saying we use in Australia, like I would say I’m lucky to have Candice Warner. So, when we say to others, we say “You’re lucky, mate” or “You’re blessed, mate”. Interpretation is always going to be different.”

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Even after this clarification, fans continued to hammer Warner while some of them also backing him to the hilt. In the end it was Kohli who had to come out and issue a clarification. . “I know, mate,” he replied.

David Warner and Virat Kohli go back a long way. Although, it must be noted that they were not best of friends at first. When Kohli toured Australia, he had a few run-ins with Warner at Adelaide Oval where Kohli scored centuries in both the innings.



Back when the lockdown happened, Warner garnered a lot of attention with his Instagram post which went viral. In December of last year, when Warner was on a rampage on his Instagram handle, using various filters, Kohli even came up with a gem of a reply. When Warner swapped faced with superstar Allu Arjun and was seen grooving to one of his songs, Kohli even replied: “Mate, are you ok?”.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here