David Warner Could Ditch BBL in Favour of UAE T20 Tournament Backed by IPL Franchises: Report

In a move that could send shockwaves across Australian cricket, David Warner is reportedly in talks to join UAE’s inaugural T20 League next year and should an agreement be reached, he would end up skipping the revamped Big Bash League (BBL).

According News Corp, Warner is currently in negotiations to link up with the T20 competition in which all six teams will be backed by the owners of various IPL franchises. As per reports, each of the six teams can employ four players from their parent IPL teams as well.

“Each franchise will be allowed to sign four players of their choice outside of the draft or auction which we will decide later. It could be any player who has a NOC from his home board,” Mubashir Usmani, the secretary-general of the Emirates Cricket Board, was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The 35-year-old Warner is now in discussions to secure a clearance and link up with the competition which is expected to clash with BBL’s latest season.

However, to do so, the batting star will need a No Objection Certificate from Cricket Australia (CA) to take part in any overseas competition. And it’s quite possible that CA could block any such move.

The report further added that CA might even consider making BBL appearances mandatory for its contracted stars in the future to avoid being in such a situation again.

Warner has represented Sydney Sixers And Sydney Thunder in the past. He has been an IPL regular having been part of Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad whom he also captained to title win in 2016.

As per a report, each of the six teams will have a salary cap of around $2 million.

The event will have a total of 35 matches and expected to get underway in in January next year.

It will likely clash with BBL and Pakistan Super League.

