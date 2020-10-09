David Warner Creates IPL History for Highest 50 Plus Scores in Match Against Kings XI Punjab

Warner is the only batsman to score fifty-plus scores in IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Virat Kohli is second on the list with 42 fifty plus scores

David Warner created history as he became the first player in history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to register 50 fifty plus scores in the League.

Warner scored 52 runs off 40 deliveries against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to reach this milestone on Thursday in Dubai. This was the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper’s ninth consecutive fifty against KXIP in the IPL. It was also his 11th fifty overall against KXIP and the second in IPL 2020.

Warner is the only batsman to score fifty-plus scores in IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Virat Kohli is second on the list with 42 fifty plus scores. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)’s Suresh Raina and Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma share the third spot with 38.

Warner is the clear leader with 46 fifties, also the highest in IPL and has scored four centuries.

In Thursday’s game, the Australian left-handed opening batsman lead his team Sunrisers Hyderabad to an emphatic 69-run win over the Kings XI Punjab. Warner opted to bat first and set an over 100-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow. Warner scored 52 runs off 40 deliveries while Bairstow made a blistering 97 off 55 balls.

SRH lost a couple of wickets in quick succession until Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma’s partnership helped their team put up 201 on the scoreboard.

In the chase, KXIP’s batting line up collapsed against SRH. Opener Mayank Agarwal scored just nine runs and got out in the second over. Simran Singh scored 11 runs, while skipper KL Rahul also failed with a paltry 11 runs. Nicholas Pooran was the only player who delivered, he scored 77 off 37 balls. But with no support from the other end, the KXIP innings ended on 132.

KXIP will next play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 10 in Abu Dhabi, while SRH will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) on October 11 in Dubai.