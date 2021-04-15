- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
David Warner Dethrones Rohit Sharma Becoming the 3rd Highest Scorer in IPL
David Warner has gone up the table to become the 3rd highest scorer on all-time IPL top run-scorer list surpassing his counter part and captain of Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 15, 2021, 12:15 PM IST
Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner has gone up the table to become the 3rd highest scorer on all-time IPL top run-scorer list surpassing his counter part and captain of Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma. Virat Kohli, skipper of RCB tops the list with 5,944 runs from 194 games. Warner now has 5,311 runs from 144 matches.
Warner, who went into the game with 5,257 runs in his kitty, scored 54 runs off 37 balls to leave behind Rohit Sharma as the third-highest run-scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warner needed 35 runs to achieve the feat as he was already positioned at number three on the list prior to the commencement of IPL 2021.
Talking about the RCB vs SRH match, Royal Challengers Bangalore snatched victory from Hyderabad’s jaws in the death overs as until then the David Warner-led side was cruising comfortably towards victory, just like it happened the other day in KKR vs MI match.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell Scores 1st IPL Fifty in 5 Years; Triggers Meme-Fest on Social Media
Warner chose to bowl after winning the toss and restricted Bangalore for 149/8. When Hyderabad came in to bat, the team lost an early wicket of Wriddhiman Saha, who was dismissed by Indian quick Mohammed Siraj for just 1 run.David Warner and Manish Pandey forged an important second-wicket partnership of 83 runs before it was broken by Kyle Jamieson. Warner scored an incredible half-century before he was sent back to the pavilion. In the end, Hyderabad lost to Bangalore by 6 runs. The team remains without a win in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
