Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

589/3 (127.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

302 (94.4)

Pakistan trail by 248 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

269/5 (99.4)

England trail by 106 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

David Warner Expects Rohit Sharma to Overtake Brian Lara's 400 Not Out

As an opener in his first Test, Rohit scored twin-centuries against South Africa and was eventually named the Man of the Series.

PTI |December 1, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
David Warner Expects Rohit Sharma to Overtake Brian Lara's 400 Not Out

Dashing Australian opener David Warner believes India's Rohit Sharma has the firepower to surpass West Indies great Brian Lara's record 400 not out in a Test match.

Warner, who scored his maiden triple ton (335) in five-day cricket during the ongoing second Test against Pakistan, was just 65 runs shy of breaking Lara's record when skipper Tim Paine decided to declare the innings at 589/3.

Though he couldn't break the record, Warner believes it is possible to surpass the 400-mark and backed Rohit to achieve the feat in near future. Lara's 400 not out is the highest individual score in Test cricket which came against England in 2004.

"Yeah, look, I think it's about the person himself. We've got long boundaries, it is quite difficult at times. When fatigue sets in, it's very hard to try hard and throw your hands at it," Warner told Fox Sports.

"At the end, I tried to run twos to lift the ante because I couldn't actually think like I could clear the ropes.

"I think, one day, if I've to name a player, I reckon it could be Rohit Sharma. Definitely."

Considered one of the best batsmen in ODI cricket, Rohit couldn't achieve much success in Tests initially but the Mumbaikar made a successful comeback to the longest format when he was included as an opener for the three-match series against South Africa.

As an opener in his first Test, Rohit scored twin-centuries against South Africa and was eventually named the Man of the Series.

Warner, who surpassed Sir Don Bradman's highest Test score of 334 during his unbeaten knock in the ongoing Day-night Test, also revealed that he had doubts about his Test career and it was former India opener Virender Sehwag, who had predicted that he would be a better Test batsman than a T20 cricketer.

"When I met Virender Sehwag while playing for Delhi in the IPL, he sat down to me and said I will be a better Test player than a Twenty20 player. I said 'you're out of your mind, I've not played many first-class games'," Warner told reporters.

"He always said 'they will have slips and gully, covers open, mid-wicket stay there, mid-off and mid-on will be up, you can get off to a flier and sit there all day and you'll be picking them all off'.

"That's always stuck in my mind, it sounded very easy when we were discussing then."

brian laraDavid Warnerrohit sharmaWarner triple century

Related stories

Surpassing Brian Lara's Record Was Never on My Mind: David Warner
Cricketnext Staff | November 30, 2019, 7:42 PM IST

Surpassing Brian Lara's Record Was Never on My Mind: David Warner

David Warner Hits Triple Century, Steve Smith Breaks Don Bradman's Record
Cricketnext Staff | November 30, 2019, 2:13 PM IST

David Warner Hits Triple Century, Steve Smith Breaks Don Bradman's Record

Aaron Finch Suffers Blow on Head During Sheffield Shield
Cricketnext Staff | November 30, 2019, 12:33 PM IST

Aaron Finch Suffers Blow on Head During Sheffield Shield

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more