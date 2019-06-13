starts in
David Warner Gifts Man Of The Match Award To Young Fan

Cricketnext Staff |June 13, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
David Warner Gifts Man Of The Match Award To Young Fan

In a heart-warming gesture after scoring his first century on his return to international cricket against Pakistan on Wednesday, David Warner gave away his man of the match award to an Australian kid in the crowd. The incident was captured on video when Warner was signing autographs after Australia completed a 41-run win. Warner’s match-winning innings of 107 ensured Australia registered their third win of the tournament.

Warner is the second highest run-getter in the tournament so far with Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan leading the list. He is averaging 85 with the bat.

The opener credited his wife for keeping him going through the tough phase last when he was serving a ban last year for his role in the ball tampering episode.

“My wife is just, she's just my rock. She's a strong woman. And she got me out of bed a lot in those sort of first sort of 12 weeks and got me back running and training hard as I could. She really nailed that into me."

With the win, Australia climbed to the second position on the points table. Their next challenge is against Sri Lanka on Saturday at the Kennington Oval.

