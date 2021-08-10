David Warner Hints at Playing IPL in UAE Through Cryptic Instagram Post. Check Here

Australia batsman David Warner has hinted that he will feature in IPL 2021 in UAE for Sunrisers Hyderabad through a cryptic Instagram Post. Warner posted a photograph of him in SRH colours, captioning it: ‘I’ll be back’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

The IPL is set to resume in UAE next month. It was originally held in India in April-May before rising COVID cases inside the bubbles forced a suspension.

With the tournament being held close to the ICC T20 World Cup, there were question marks over the participation of foreign players. Warner’s potential presence will be a big boost for SRH, although he was removed as captain in the first half of the season. The franchise replaced him with Kane Williamson, and even dropped the Australian from the XI.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins has said he’s unlikely to participate in the UAE leg of the IPL. According to Telegraph, Australians Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis, who play for Delhi Capitals, have confirmed their availability.

Warner, Smith and Stoinis were among players who didn’t feature in Australia’s tours of West Indies and Bangladesh, where they lost 1-4.

Earlier in West Indies, captain Aaron Finch had said it’ll be hard for the players to justify playing IPL after missing series for Australia.

“The other guys I was a little bit surprised," Finch told SEN Radio. “I’ve chatted to them all a little bit surprised but it’s also understandable but I wish that they were there."

“I think they would find it hard to justify going back and playing that second half of the IPL."

“Just purely based on the workload coming up with a T20 World Cup and a huge home summer.

“It’s really tough. It’s a tough situation that everyone has been put in, but personally I would find it hard to do that knowing how difficult it is and how challenging it is mentally, and on your family as well. That’s what I would think."

