ICC World Cup 2019 | History Suggests David Warner Scores Big Post Birth of His Child

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
If history is anything to go by, Australian batsman David Warner’s performances on the cricket field tend to get better after the birth of his child, it’s happened twice; will he be third time lucky? South Africa beware!

After his first child Ivy Mae was born in 2014, he hit strung together a number of impressive knocks - culminating in a century in his first Test match that followed. In 2016 when Indi Rae was born, he hit scores of 93 and 122 for Australia in the next two ODIs.

"Hopefully some more success can follow after his third," teammate Glenn Maxwell said told cricket.com.au.

Australia take on South Africa in their final league stage game on Saturday (July 6) in Manchester, and Warner rejoined the squad on Wednesday after the birth of his third daughter. Warner will join practice on Thursday.

Warner is already in good form having scored 516 runs from 8 games at the 2019 World Cup yet.

What’s also interesting is that Warner is a hard trainer, but also well known to not train on the eve of the match, while the likes of Steve Smith and Aaron Finch spend hours in the nets.

A win for Australia against the struggling Proteas would mean they will in all likelihood set-up a semi-final clash with New Zealand, unless Pakistan do the impossible against Bangladesh and qualify for the semis.

A loss, however, could mean a far more difficult path for Australia, assuming India beat Sri Lanka.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more