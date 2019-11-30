Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

589/3 (127.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

96/6 (35.0)

Pakistan trail by 493 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

39/2 (18.0)

England trail by 336 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

David Warner Hits 335 & Steve Smith Shatters Record as Pakistan Suffer

David Warner smashed an unbeaten 335 while Steve Smith became the fastest man to 7,000 Test runs as Australia took control of the second Test against Pakistan.

AFP |November 30, 2019, 5:27 PM IST
David Warner Hits 335 & Steve Smith Shatters Record as Pakistan Suffer

An irrepressible David Warner smashed an unbeaten 335 on Saturday while Steve Smith became the fastest man to 7,000 Test runs as Australia took control of the day-night second Test against Pakistan.

Skipper Tim Paine waved his players back into the pavilion at 589 for three ahead of the second day's dinner break with Warner on the 10th highest Test score ever, also a personal best.

The decision to declare deprived him of a crack at Brian Lara's all-time high 400 not out, but it proved to be the right one with the Australian bowlers quickly tearing through Pakistan's hapless top order under the Adelaide Oval lights.

They finished in deep trouble at 96 for six with Mitchell Starc grabbing four of them.

Babar Azam was not out 43 and Yasir Shah was on four.

The visitors, who have lost 13 consecutive Tests in Australia, enjoyed little success in a long day in the field as they look to avoid a 2-0 series defeat.

But they did remove Marnus Labuschagne for 162 in the opening session and also bagged Smith, caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan off Shaheen Afridi for 36.

In making his runs, Smith -- who had a rare failure in the first Test at Brisbane -- shattered a record that had stood since 1946.

He took a single off Muhammad Musa to reach 7,000 runs in his 126th innings, taking possession of a mark held for 73 years by English great Wally Hammond who reached the milestone in his 131st innings.

Smith also moved past legendary countryman Donald Bradman's 6,996 Test runs to become Australia's 11th highest scorer.

The home team resumed the day at 302 for one with Warner on 166 and Labuschagne 126, with the pair putting on another 67 runs before Pakistan finally got a breakthrough.

Skipper Azhar Ali took the new ball and Afridi clean-bowled Labuschagne as he attempted a drive, just as he and Warner appeared set for another long day at the crease.

The 25-year-old, who has come of age during the series, trudged back to the pavilion to a standing ovation after a classy 162, his second century in a row.

Their marathon 361-run partnership was a record second-wicket stand for Australia against Pakistan and the highest ever in a pink-ball Test.

Just minutes later, the explosive Warner completed only the second Test double century of his career. Playing in his 81st Test, he reached 200 with a single from Afridi, having clattered 23 fours along the way.

Pakistan thought they finally had him out on 226 when he was caught in the gully off debutant Musa, only for their heads to drop when it was called a no-ball.

Warner made them pay, passing his previous highest Test score of 253, set in Perth in 2015, before reaching a triple century off 389 balls to join an elite club.

He raced to 335, one more than former captain Mark Taylor's epic 334 against Pakistan in 1998 and Donald Bradman's 334 against England in 1930, before Paine decided to unleash his bowlers, conscious that periodic rain is forecast for the next two days.

Exhausted, Warner was given a standing ovation with his knock the second best score ever by an Australian after Matthew Hayden's 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Matthew Wade remained unbeaten on 38.

Facing a tough last session under lights, Pakistan's batsmen quickly caved in.

Starc removed Imam-ul-Haq, who got a thick edge to Warner on two, before Pat Cummins had Azhar caught for nine.

Josh Hazlewood accounted for Shan Masood before Starc nabbed Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed and Rizwan cheaply.

AdelaideaustraliaDavid Warnerday night testPakisransteve smithtriple century

Related stories

David Warner Hits Triple Century, Steve Smith Breaks Don Bradman's Record
Cricketnext Staff | November 30, 2019, 2:13 PM IST

David Warner Hits Triple Century, Steve Smith Breaks Don Bradman's Record

Steve Smith Becomes Fastest Man to Reach 7,000 Test Runs
Cricketnext Staff | November 30, 2019, 11:32 AM IST

Steve Smith Becomes Fastest Man to Reach 7,000 Test Runs

Pakistan Recall Mohammad Abbas After Gabba Horror Show
Cricketnext Staff | November 28, 2019, 2:53 PM IST

Pakistan Recall Mohammad Abbas After Gabba Horror Show

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more