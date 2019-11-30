David Warner Hits Triple Century, Steve Smith Breaks Don Bradman's Record

David Warner smashed an unbeaten 335 on Saturday while Steve Smith became the fastest man to 7,000 Test runs as Australia put Pakistan to the sword before declaring on day two of the second Test in Adelaide.
Warner brought up the mark with a boundary off Mohammad Abbas, smashing 37 fours in the near-faultless innings. His only stroke of luck came on 226 when he was caught in the gully, only for the umpire to call Muhammad Musa's delivery a no-ball.
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series.
The West Indies Brian Lara's 400 not out against England at St John's in 2004 remains the highest Test score of all time.
The opener's heroics in Adelaide followed his 154 in the first Test at Brisbane last week -- his first Test century since a year-long ban for ball-tampering.
It has been a big turnaround for the former Australian vice-captain, who managed just 95 runs in 10 innings during this year's Ashes series in England.
Skipper Tim Paine waved his players back into the pavilion when they reached 589-3 ahead of the dinner break with Warner making the 10th highest score ever in Test cricket.
His knock was one more than former captain Mark Taylor's epic 334 against Pakistan in 1998 and the second best score by an Australian of all time after Matthew Hayden's 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.
Matthew Wade also remained unbeaten on 38.
Pakistan did have some success. After removing Marnus Labuschagne for 162 in the opening session, they also bagged Smith, caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan off Shaheen Afridi for 36.
In making his runs, Smith -- who had a rare failure in the first of the two-Test series at Brisbane -- shattered a record that had stood since 1946.
He took a single off Muhammad Musa to reach 7,000 runs in his 126th innings, taking possession of a mark held for 73 years by English great Wally Hammond who reached the milestone in his 131st innings.
Smith also moved past legendary countryman Donald Bradman's 6,996 Test runs to become Australia's 11th highest scorer.
(With AFP inputs)
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
David Warner Hits Triple Century, Steve Smith Breaks Don Bradman's Record
David Warner smashed an unbeaten 335 while Steve Smith became the fastest man to 7,000 Test runs on day two of the second Test vs Pakistan in Adelaide.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 30, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
Steve Smith Becomes Fastest Man to Reach 7,000 Test Runs
Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
Warner, Labuschagne Smack Centuries in Day-night Pakistan Test
Cricketnext Staff | November 28, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
Pakistan Recall Mohammad Abbas After Gabba Horror Show
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings