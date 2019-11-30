Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

589/3 (127.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

9/1 (8.0)

Pakistan trail by 580 runs, MIN. 34.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

39/2 (18.0)

England trail by 336 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

David Warner Hits Triple Century, Steve Smith Breaks Don Bradman's Record

David Warner smashed an unbeaten 335 while Steve Smith became the fastest man to 7,000 Test runs on day two of the second Test vs Pakistan in Adelaide.

Cricketnext Staff |November 30, 2019, 2:13 PM IST
David Warner Hits Triple Century, Steve Smith Breaks Don Bradman's Record

David Warner smashed an unbeaten 335 on Saturday while Steve Smith became the fastest man to 7,000 Test runs as Australia put Pakistan to the sword before declaring on day two of the second Test in Adelaide.

Table 1

Warner brought up the mark with a boundary off Mohammad Abbas, smashing 37 fours in the near-faultless innings. His only stroke of luck came on 226 when he was caught in the gully, only for the umpire to call Muhammad Musa's delivery a no-ball.

Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series.

The West Indies Brian Lara's 400 not out against England at St John's in 2004 remains the highest Test score of all time.

Table 2

The opener's heroics in Adelaide followed his 154 in the first Test at Brisbane last week -- his first Test century since a year-long ban for ball-tampering.

It has been a big turnaround for the former Australian vice-captain, who managed just 95 runs in 10 innings during this year's Ashes series in England.

Table 3

Skipper Tim Paine waved his players back into the pavilion when they reached 589-3 ahead of the dinner break with Warner making the 10th highest score ever in Test cricket.

His knock was one more than former captain Mark Taylor's epic 334 against Pakistan in 1998 and the second best score by an Australian of all time after Matthew Hayden's 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Matthew Wade also remained unbeaten on 38.

Pakistan did have some success. After removing Marnus Labuschagne for 162 in the opening session, they also bagged Smith, caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan off Shaheen Afridi for 36.

In making his runs, Smith -- who had a rare failure in the first of the two-Test series at Brisbane -- shattered a record that had stood since 1946.

He took a single off Muhammad Musa to reach 7,000 runs in his 126th innings, taking possession of a mark held for 73 years by English great Wally Hammond who reached the milestone in his 131st innings.

Smith also moved past legendary countryman Donald Bradman's 6,996 Test runs to become Australia's 11th highest scorer.

(With AFP inputs)

AdelaideAustralia vs PakistanDavid Warnerday night teststeve smith

Related stories

Steve Smith Becomes Fastest Man to Reach 7,000 Test Runs
Cricketnext Staff | November 30, 2019, 11:32 AM IST

Steve Smith Becomes Fastest Man to Reach 7,000 Test Runs

Warner, Labuschagne Smack Centuries in Day-night Pakistan Test
Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 6:42 PM IST

Warner, Labuschagne Smack Centuries in Day-night Pakistan Test

Pakistan Recall Mohammad Abbas After Gabba Horror Show
Cricketnext Staff | November 28, 2019, 2:53 PM IST

Pakistan Recall Mohammad Abbas After Gabba Horror Show

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more