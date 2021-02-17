- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, 2021Match Ended164/8(20.0) RR 8.2
David Warner in Draft for Inaugural Edition of The Hundred in England
Australia star David Warner is on a list of more than 250 players vying for the seven remaining overseas places, in the draft for the inaugural edition of English cricket's Hundred competition.
- AFP
- Updated: February 17, 2021, 8:28 PM IST
'Virat Kohli Should Be Banned for 3 Tests, Chepauk Pitch Was an Embarrassment'
The 100 balls-per-side franchise competition was meant to have been launched last year, but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Most selections from last year's draft have been retained by the eight teams, but there are still seven overseas and 28 domestic positions to be filled. Hard-hitting batsman Warner is one of 10 overseas players in the highest reserve price bracket of $139,000 along with Pakistan's Babar Azam, South Africa's Quinton de Kock and West Indies' Jason Holder.
The final player picks will be decided in a virtual draft on Monday.
India Squad for Last Two Tests: No Mohammed Shami; Umesh Yadav to Join After Fitness Test
Warner was a first-round pick by Southern Brave in 2020, but withdrew in the early stages of the pandemic due to scheduling issues.
He had not been expected to re-enter this year's draft, but the postponement of Australia's tour of South Africa has eased his schedule.
Australia team-mates Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, both of whom initially signed up with Welsh Fire, are no longer involved.
Three members of England's Test squad in India are taking part in the draft, with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, off-spinner Dom Bess and fast bowler Olly Stone all seeking a place.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking