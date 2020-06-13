David Warner in Splits Watching Shilpa Shetty's Funny Video on TikTok

Continuing on with his ultra-popular TikTok videos, David Warner, on Friday was a happy man who 'had a crazy time' watch a Shilpa Shetty Kundra video.
Warner has been sharing engaging dance videos of Indian TikTok users and on Friday he shared his reaction to a goofy video of Shilpa Shetty, who has also joined the TikTok Bandwagon.
Shetty can be been seen using some kind of a face filter and making funny expression which leaves Warner in splits. The Australian international captioned the video: This made me laugh so much crazy time.
Earlier, Warner had lauded the efforts of an Indian student studying in Queensland for his ‘selfless work' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shreyas Sresth, who hails from Bengaluru, and is pursuing Masters in Computer Science at the University of Queensland, has been a part of an outreach program that is delivering food to students in need amid the ongoing crisis.
