David Warner Involved in a Verbal Spat With Spectator in Cape Town

While walking back into the hut after getting dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the first innings, Warner was seemingly taunted by a spectator and the opener fell for the bait. Warner appeared to react to a comment from a spectator in the members' pavilion, stopping and turning as he climbed the steps to the dressing room.
Warner and a spectator have words. #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/h5nH9LKF6H— Dazza_20 (@Dazza_20) March 23, 2018
Warner started the Australian innings in stunning style and in-from South African bowler Kagiso Rabada was hit for five boundaries in a row by the southpaw. But Rabada won the duel eventually against the Australian opening batsman when he sent Warner’s off stump cartwheeling for 30.
Warner hit three fours off the last three balls of Rabada’s second over, then hooked the first ball of Rabada’s next over for six. He sliced a no-ball for four, then was bowled by a ball which went between bat and pad with Warner stuck on his crease.
This is not the first time that Warner has lost his cool in this series as earlier he almost came to blows with Quinton de Kock. Allegedly, the South African wicket-keeper made some personal remark about Warner, which didn't go down well with the Australian.
First Published: March 23, 2018, 7:34 PM IST