Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 23, 2018, 7:37 PM IST
David Warner Involved in a Verbal Spat With Spectator in Cape Town

New Delhi: Controversies seem to follow Australian swashbuckling opener David Warner everywhere as this time, the southpaw was pictured having a verbal spat with a spectator on the second day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town on Friday.

While walking back into the hut after getting dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the first innings, Warner was seemingly taunted by a spectator and the opener fell for the bait. Warner appeared to react to a comment from a spectator in the members' pavilion, stopping and turning as he climbed the steps to the dressing room.




Warner started the Australian innings in stunning style and in-from South African bowler Kagiso Rabada was hit for five boundaries in a row by the southpaw. But Rabada won the duel eventually against the Australian opening batsman when he sent Warner’s off stump cartwheeling for 30.

Warner hit three fours off the last three balls of Rabada’s second over, then hooked the first ball of Rabada’s next over for six. He sliced a no-ball for four, then was bowled by a ball which went between bat and pad with Warner stuck on his crease.

This is not the first time that Warner has lost his cool in this series as earlier he almost came to blows with Quinton de Kock. Allegedly, the South African wicket-keeper made some personal remark about Warner, which didn't go down well with the Australian.

First Published: March 23, 2018, 7:34 PM IST

