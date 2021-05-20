David Warner Is Back On Popular Demand; Deepfakes Himself as Dhanush in Rowdy Baby Song | WATCH VIDEO

Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s skipper David Warner is often dotted by fanfam for his humor and some very popular refaced videos. The cricketer keeps the latter entertained by donning the roles of Hulk, Ron Weasely, Mr.Bean, Home Alone’s little boy and more recently his grooves include being “Sultan, Bahubali, Akbar and the famous “Ungali Scene from Golmaal 3”.

The netizens were more than happy when Warner took to Instagram and returned with a “Dhanush fame groove refaced” on Wednesday, 19th May. With over 2million views, 14k comments (and counting) in less than six hours, this video was more than viral. Here’s a look

Netizens re-christened him with names like “David Dhanush, Rowdy Baby Warner, Thalaiva” and went on to say “Boss is Back”. Clearly, the fan base of Warner in India is beyond imagination.

Some comments also included suggestions like “Why don’t you try in a tollywood movie? If u, you will be the sensation in telugu states ! Theaters are waiting for you” and “Could Have edited Heroine as candywarner1”.

We at cricketnext thought of going back in time, here’s a sneak-peek at some of Warner’s infamous-hilarious refaced grooves.

“Hrithik Warner at your rescue”

“Is it a bird? An airplane? Superman? No? It is definitely “Salman Warner-Superman’s fan” on the task.

KGF..is it?

Some magic, some charm, here’s David Warner Weasely for the Potterhead fanfam

Definitely a “Hrithik warner”.

The post was captioned “Guess the movie?? And the cricketers 😂😂😂 #comedy #lostit”

When the husband’s goofy, the wifey isn’t spared either, we wonder what candy had in mind when she watched it?

Mr.Bean and his shenanigans…oh! wait, Warner Bean it is..!

Need we describe it?? The above was captioned “😂😂 no one will guess this player of the decade 👏👏👏”

F.R.I.E.N.D.S lover out there? “Joey Warner”, “How’s he doin…??” The caption went like “I’ve found one that no one will get!!”

Hulk Smash it was.

And when you are apparently “8 years old and all alone in the house”

A deep breath peeps “Hrithik Warner” jam it is.

Some WarnerBali for the eyes?

Warner Sultan at your disposal.

Last but not least “no matter what you do, just never give a flip to Warner

Some Hyderabadi jazz to spice things up, by yours sincerely David Arjun

David Warner along with other Australian players recently flew back to their hometown, after undergoing the mandatory 14 days quarantine in the Maldives after the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was postponed indefinitely due to the breach of Covid-19 virus in the bio-bubble. We hope Warner would keep his fanfam entertained with more such videos and insights from daily chores. His heart-warming note for daughter’s first school project also garnered loads of love and appreciation from the extended family.

