Concluded

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Brno Rangers

68/9 (10.0)

Brno Rangers
v/s
Moravian CC
Moravian CC*

29/9 (10.0)

Brno Rangers beat Moravian CC by 39 runs
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 8, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lankan CC *

75/5 (8.0)

Sri Lankan CC
v/s
Punjab Lions CC
Punjab Lions CC

Sri Lankan CC elected to bat
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Raiders *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Raiders
v/s
Brno Raptors
Brno Raptors

Brno Raiders elected to bat

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

David Warner is Like Floyd Mayweather: Australia Coach Justin Langer

Then Australia's captain Steve Smith and Warner, who was his deputy, were handed one-year bans for their involvement in the infamous incident in the Test match against South Africa in March 2018.

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2020, 2:57 PM IST
David Warner is Like Floyd Mayweather: Australia Coach Justin Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer on Sunday said David Warner is similar to the unbeaten boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. According to Langer, the opening batsman is an "absolute ripper" who will never get to be a leader thanks to the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Then Australia's captain Steve Smith and Warner, who was his deputy, were handed one-year bans for their involvement in the infamous incident in the Test match against South Africa in March 2018.

"Look, I support him. Having David Warner in the team is like having Floyd Mayweather in the team," Langer told Channel Nine television's 'Sports Sunday', referring to the American icon who remained undefeated in his 50-bout professional career and owned 15 major world titles in five weight divisions.

Warner, who was identified as the instigator of the 2018 incident which prompted a review of the "win-at-all-cost" Australian cricket culture, was slapped with a lifetime captaincy ban.

Also Read: There's Nothing More Satisfying than Winning a Test: Pat Cummins

Smith, however, is now eligible for a leadership role.

"Officially he's been banned from captaining Australia again," Langer said.

"I don't think he'll be a captain of Australia again because of where we're at, but I love having him in the team. He's an absolute ripper," he added.

After his return to the game, Warner has proved himself to be a valuable player to the team, that struggled in his and Smith's absence.

The 33-year-old delivered a superb World Cup campaign followed by a sensational Australian Test summer which included his career-best 335 not out.

Langer, who took up the position of the coach of the national team a couple of months after the scandal, said Warner has been a fantastic addition to the side since he has come back from the ban.

"I love him. He talks it up, he is a great player by any calculations and he's been fantastic in the team over the last two years," Langer said.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
