David Warner Bags 'Sir GP Muthu Award for Male Tiktoker of the Decade'

Australia opener David Warner has had some fun since Covid interrupted the game. Warner who had a good following on social media went full blast on Instagram, creating content day in, day out as lockdown began worldwide.

Australia opener David Warner has had some fun since Covid interrupted the game. Warner who had a good following on social media went full blast on Instagram, creating content day in, day out as lockdown began worldwide. He made some fun videos with wife Candice Warner and his two daughters.

Also read: Australia Makes Changes in Squad for Third Test at Sydney

After ICC declared its picks for the cricketer of the decade, Warner continuing with the latest social media trend declared himself Male Tiktoker of the Decade. He also took a dig at Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Ellyse Perry bagged top awards - Cricketers of the Decade, with Kohli adding ODI cricketer of the decade, while Perry clean swept the women's awards with the ODI and T20I cricketer of the decade awards. Steve Smith won the Test cricketer of the decade award while Rashid Khan was named T20I cricket of the decade. MS Dhoni won the spirit of the game award.

• Virat Kohli wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade

• Ellyse Perry wins the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade

• Steve Smith is ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade

• Virat Kohli is ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade

• Ellyse Perry is ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade

• Rashid Khan is ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade

• Ellyse Perry is ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade

• Kyle Coetzer is ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade

• Kathryn Bryce is ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade

• MS Dhoni wins ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade

Virat Kohli, who had scored 20,396 runs in all international cricket during the time period, which is more than anyone else, was also part of team India that won the ICC CWC 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013. He was also named ICC Cricketer of the Year in both 2017 and 2018, so it was no surprise that he emerged as the clear jury favourite with winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. All-rounder, Ellyse Perry was a clear favourite in the Female Cricketer of the Decade category and won the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award, as she had scored 4,349 runs with four centuries and took 213 wickets in all international cricket during the decade – which was also the most wickets taken by any player. Perry was also part of the Australian team that won ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in 2013 and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020 and also won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for leading Women’s Cricketer in 2017 and 2019. She also went on to win the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade as well as the ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade.