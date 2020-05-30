West Indies cricket team’s star player Chris Gayle is one of those batsmen who is known to give nightmares to bowlers. When in form, he can hit even good deliveries out of the park.
Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has recently asserted that he never found it difficult to bowl to Gayle, the self-proclaimed Universe Boss.
Revealing his strategy against the West Indian, Harbhajan told ESPNCricinfo’s The Cricket Monthly that Gayle would keep hitting sixes if someone bowled quick deliveries to him. He also revealed that Gayle is not comfortable with slow deliveries.
Speaking on Australian cricketer David Warner, the spinner said that he was very good on the back foot. Bhajji added that Warner “can switch-hit, he can sweep pretty nicely, he can hit you over cover. He can step out too.” He admitted that Warner is more difficult to bowl compared to Gayle.
Harbhajan, heaping praise on the Australian, said it is important to vary pace while bowling to Warner as he hits everywhere. “Your body language, your eye contact has to be right. You cannot show him you are scared,” he said.
The seasoned spinner in 103 Tests has taken more than 400 wickets, while in 236 ODIs, he has picked 269 wickets. He has also played 28 T20I for India in which he has got 25 wickets. Bhajji last played for India in 2016. He plays for Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.
David Warner is Tougher to Bowl to Than Chris Gayle: Harbhajan Singh
