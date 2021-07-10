David Warner Jogs with Pre-season Training Partner Candice Warner

Australia batsman David Warner,who is on a sabbatical from cricket, has a lot of time to spare. He is making the most of this opportunity by spending quality time with his beautiful wife, Candice and their lovely children. The opening batsman has been indulging in fun activities with his family and posting snippets on his official social media handle.

Recently, the former Australia skipper was spotted jogging around the city of Sydney amid lockdown. He was joined by Candice for the run. Incredibly fit and talented athletes, the couple enjoyed a training session together. Warner opted for comfy black track pants, a t-shirt, a beanie and a pair of blue sneakers. Candice, who is a retired professional Ironwoman and supermodel, flaunted her perfectly toned body in activewear. The 36-year-old kept warm in black sport tights, a black tee, a beanie paired with white sneakers and sunglasses.

A few days ago, the 34-year-old shared a loved-up snap with his better-half on Instagram. He wrote, “So much love."

Another adorable selfie of the couple got a lot of attention from fans. The swashbuckler shared one special moment from his date night with Candice. “That time of the night with my wifey,” he wrote.

David and Candice tied the knot in 2015 and are parents to daughters Ivy, Indi and Isla. Currently, the Australian team is in the West Indies preparing for a five-match T20I and a 3-match ODI series starting on July 10 at the Daren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. David Warneralong with Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, anKane Richardson pulled out of the West Indies and Bangladesh tours.

Warner can still be expected to feature in Australia's squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held later this year in the UAE & Oman in October-November.

