David Warner Makes Headlines with a 'Happy Selfie'

Australia’s aggressive opening batsman David Warner has been away from the match field for quite some time now. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper last played competitive cricket during the Indialeg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Warner has also been rested from Australia’s limited-overs tour to West Indies, scheduled to start from July 9.

However, not playing cricket doesn’t stop the Australian stalwart from grabbing headlines. Warner is an active personality on social media and keeps entertaining the fans with his adorable pictures and hilarious videos. On Thursday, July 1, the left-hander shared his smiling selfie on his official Instagram handle.

In the selfie, the 34-year-old can be seen giving his illuminating smile while he was sporting a white t-shirt and a cap with stubble. The picture taken by Warner has a scenic view in the background with a clear sky and greenery. From the tags used by the batsman, one can easily conclude that the Australian star is enjoying his time off from cricket by playing golf.

Warner posted the picture with a caption, “Thought I’d take a selfie.”

The post made by Warner soon went viral on social media and netizens reacted with hearts and smiley emoticons. Meanwhile, one comment that stood out from thousands of other remarks came from Warner’s wife Candice, whowas all praises for the picture posted by the cricketer.

She wrote a heartfelt comment by saying, “Looks Good to me darling.”

Recently, Warner left the cricket fans in splits as he shared a meme featuring him and his SRH teammate, Kane Williamson. The meme was inspired by the latest South Indian movie and was sent to Warner by one of his fans.

Warner had posted the hilarious meme with the caption, “This stuff makes me laugh. We have such amazing supporters. Thanks for sending in your pics and videos. So much love.”

In the morphed picture, Williamson and Warner can be seen riding a bike while wearing India’s traditional clothes.

