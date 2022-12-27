David Warner Mirrors Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar Records after Double Ton in 100th Test

David Warner gave a befitting reply to his critics after smashing a double ton in his 100th Test match on Tuesday (December 27). Warner registered his name in history books as he became the second Australian, only after Ricky Ponting to score double century on 100th Test.

Ironically, a week before, former Australia captain Ponting had questioned Warner’s form and urged latter to perform seriously if he doesn’t want to end his Test career. Ponting made these remarks as Warner was struggling to score runs in the format. His century has now come after almost three years. He scored just four fifties in 27 innings since his last Test hundred back in January 2020. However, Warner didn’t let any of the comments affect his form and bounced back in style in his 100th Test appearance in the second Test against South Africa in Melbourne.

It was Warner day in Melbourne on Tuesday as the Australian opener also reached the 8000 Test runs milestone, becoming the eighth Australian batter to achieve the feat. As a whole, it was his 25th Test hundred which is the fifth highest among openers in the format, after Sunil Gavaskar (33), Alastair Cook (31), Matthew Hayden (30) and Graeme Smith (27).

Across format, it was his 45th century which means that he now shares a record with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Warner and Tendulkar are now the joint-holders of most centuries by openers in world cricket.

In second test against the Proteas, South Africa registered 189 runs and chasing the total, Australia lost two quick wickets. That were the testing times for Warner as he had two tasks - to prove his worth and to position the team to a good lead. He along with Steve Smith stitched a good partnership which gave Australia a solid hold of the match.

Though it was a great day for Warner but it ended in pain as while celebrating his double century, he jumped off in air which didn’t land well. Warner got a bad cramp because of which he was declared retired hurt.

Australia had a great day 2 of the second test at Melbourne Cricket Ground as they finished the day at 386/3, taking 197 runs lead against South Africa.

