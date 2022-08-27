David Warner Morphs into Salman Khan in Sultan Reel | WATCH

Australian cricketer David Warner shared a reel on Instagram, swapping face with Salman Khan. The Aussie shared a clip from Salman’s renowned film Sultan, where he plays the character of a wrestler.

Warner left his fans in splits as he superimposed his face onto Salman’s in the montage video, living the life of a wrestler with the film’s title track in the background.

Warner is a huge entertainer who is also a Bollywood junkie and his social media accounts are a proof of it. The cricketer frequently posts videos of himself grooving to Indian music and lip-syncing dialogues from Bollywood films. While sharing the video, Warner captioned it as, “Still one of my favorites”

Fans were delighted by Warner’s reel and encouraged him to produce such entertaining content. The video has taken the internet by storm and has garnered a huge number of likes and comments.

Warner has turned himself into a movie star before too. He had morphed his face with South superstar Allu Arjun in his popular song “Oo Anta Va” from the film Pushpa.

The 34-year-old’s social media antics have made him a popular figure, especially in India. As things stand, David Warner has a staggering 9.5 million followers on Instagram, making him one of the most popular cricketers on the platform.

Warner will be back on the field soon as he has been named in the Australian squad playing Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series. The first encounter is slated for Sunday, August 28, at the Tony Island Stadium in Queensland.

Warner hasn’t been in a rich vein of form lately. He had a substandard ODI series against Sri Lanka back in July. The dynamic opener will be eager to dust his rust against Zimbabwe and get some much-needed runs under his belt.

