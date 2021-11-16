David Warner Opens Up on SRH Episode, Says 'When You are Dropped, Stripped of Captaincy Without a Reason, it Hurts'

David Warner, former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, has opened up on his difficult last few months with the Indian Premier League franchise, where he saw himself being stripped of the captaincy and dropped from the playing XI. In an interview with Economic Times, the experienced Australian revealed he was hurting after his treatment at SRH.

“When you are dropped from the team you have loved the most for years without any real fault of yours and stripped of captaincy without being given a reason, it hurts," Warner told Economic Times.

At the same time, there are no complaints. The fans in India have always been there for me, and it is for them that you play. We play to entertain. We play to push for excellence," Warner added.

Both David Warner and Sunrisers Hyderabad had a woeful IPL 2021 season. While Warner scored only 195 runs in 8 games and SRH finished last with just three wins to their name.

Owing to his poor form, Warner was first removed as the franchise’s captain and then dropped from the team in the tournament’s first half. In the second half, he was cheering for the team from his office or from the stands.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’sHyderabad’s assistant coach Brad Haddin has recently said that dropping Warner was not a cricket decision. There were questions regarding his match practice, but Warner explained that he always gave his full effort during training.

“Whatever may have been the reason for me not finding a spot in an IPL team, I can tell you I was training the hardest I ever did. I didn’t miss a single day. I was batting extremely well in the nets, and it was only a matter of time before it all started to work out. So yes, while it hurt, I knew I will have another opportunity," Warner added.

Warner, who had been with the franchise since 2015, had led them to a title in 2016. He added that while he was hurt, he knew that there was another opportunity coming his way.

“So yes, while it hurt, I knew I will have another opportunity. Sport is a great leveller, and if you are true to the sport and keep working hard, you will always have a second chance. I just wanted to keep working the hardest and stay true. I am glad it worked out for me," said Warner.

The 35-year-old had an excellent T20 World Cup where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 289 runs as Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup title.

