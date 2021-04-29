David Warner or Kane Williamson - Virender Sehwag on Who is Better Suited to Lead SRH in IPL 2021

Do Sunrisers Hyderabad need a change in captaincy? That is the big question facing the franchise with their season plunging to another low after a fifth defeat in six matches on Wednesday in the ongoing IPL 2021.

They have been struggling with one win so far which has seen them languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table. On Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings steamrolled them for a seven-wicket win and reclaimed the top spot in the standings.

While CSK have kept improving their performance after starting the season with a defeat, SRH have hardly put up a challenge. Their only win of the season ha come against Punjab Kings.

On Wednesday, Warner achieved two milestones – he reached 10,000 runs in T20 cricket and became the first batter to hit 50 half-centuries in IPL. However, his 57 runs came off 55 deliveries – an effort which even the Australian criticized later during the post-match presentation.

His tactics have also been questioned with former India opener Virender Sehwag of the opinion that SRH can take a lesson from other franchises and ring in a change of leadership.

“Can be changed,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz when asked whether SRH should replace Warner with Kane Williamson as captain. “Punjab (Punjab Kings) and and Kolkata (Kolkata Knight Riders) have changed it in the past.”

However, Sehwag reckons that SRH management has their full faith in Warner who won them the title in 2016 but as per him, Williamson is the better option now. “They (SRH) have faith in Warner, he has won them a title. He’s been leading them for 2-3 years. For me, Kane Williamson is the better option,” he said.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said SRH are too emotional for Warner and in their eyes, he’s the franchise’s number 1 player.

“SRH are being too emotional for David Warner. He’s their number 1 player. Whenever he’s available, Warner plays and leads the team. Management has given a clear message that Warner is number 1 and Williamson is number 2,” Ojha said.

