David Warner Over the Moon After Birth of Third Child

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
David Warner Over the Moon After Birth of Third Child

Australia opener David Warner took to social media to announce the birth of his third child.

The 32-year-old revealed that his wife Candice Warner had given birth to Isla Rose Warner in London on Monday evening.

"We welcomed our newest family member Isla Rose Warner at 10:30pm late last night," Warner's wrote.

"@candywarner1 was absolutely amazing. Mum and Bub doing very well and her big sisters are over the moon."

Warner has three daughters now under the age of five - Isla Rose, Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae.

The southpaw has had a fabulous World Cup so far since his return to the national side. He is currently on the top of the leading run-scorers chart at the World Cup, having amassed 516 runs in eight matches.

Australia have already made the semi-finals of the competition and will go up against South Africa to cement the top spot of the league table in Manchester on Saturday.

australiaDavid Warnericc world cup 2019Off The Field

