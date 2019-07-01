David Warner Over the Moon After Birth of Third Child

Australia opener David Warner took to social media to announce the birth of his third child.
The 32-year-old revealed that his wife Candice Warner had given birth to Isla Rose Warner in London on Monday evening.
"We welcomed our newest family member Isla Rose Warner at 10:30pm late last night," Warner's wrote.
"@candywarner1 was absolutely amazing. Mum and Bub doing very well and her big sisters are over the moon."
Warner has three daughters now under the age of five - Isla Rose, Ivy-Mae and Indi-Rae.
The southpaw has had a fabulous World Cup so far since his return to the national side. He is currently on the top of the leading run-scorers chart at the World Cup, having amassed 516 runs in eight matches.
Australia have already made the semi-finals of the competition and will go up against South Africa to cement the top spot of the league table in Manchester on Saturday.
