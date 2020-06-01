David Warner Performs Another TikTok Challenge, this Time on Dhanush’s Why This Kolaveri Di

Ever since David Warner made his debut on TikTok in April, his fandom in India has seen new heights. The left-handed batsman has been showing his love for Indian songs by performing on them with his family and posting on the video-sharing app.
A while back, Warner took up a new challenge on TikTok and uploaded on social media. In the video, he drops his jacket on the floor and as a result, his doppelganger appears out of nowhere. What’s more to note here is the choice of his song which is a South Indian track like most of his other picks. The song playing in the background is Why This Kolaveri Di sung by Dhanush.
He captioned the unique Monday Motivation as, “This is how I got ready for my first day back at training… wish it was this easy!! #trending #challenge (sic.)”
Yesterday, another video added by the Australian opener to his Instagram timeline became an instant hit. The 33-year-old was seen shaking legs to Mahesh Babu’s popular song Mind Block. While wife Candice joined in the dance performance, the couple’s children were present in the background. That video went viral instantly and was admired by one and all.
Butta Bomma with Candice was also quite well received.
On Jr. NTR’s birthday, Warner and Candice wished him by dancing on his popular song, Nenu Pakka Local.
The sporting world has come to an indefinite standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League scheduled to start on March 29 has been temporarily put on hold.
