David Warner Posts a Hilarious Picture; Rashid Khan Adds to the Fun

David Warner is very popular with SRH fans. So much so that his fans send him a picture which is a meme of a latest south Indian movie. The picture shows Kane Williamson and David Warner riding a bike. It is not even an original pic but morphed one. But Warner liked it so much he posted this on his Instagram. “This stuff makes me 😂 we have such amazing supporters. Thanks for sending in your pics and videos. So much love ❤️"

But when Warner and Williamson are involved, how can their SRH colleague Rashid Khan be far behind. He came out with some more fun as he quipped this:

David Warner returned to Australia last month after several cricketers were left stranded in India. It was a bumpy ride for the Australian swashbuckling batsman but looks like he is finding his groove. Recently, Warner decided to use his off-field time for a family outing. Warner shared a series of moments he spent with his wife, Candice Warner, at a beautiful location.

On Instagram, he posted postcards from the getaway which included glimpses of the couple having fun. We also spotted a few selfies that showed the duo dressed in cool and smart athleisure. Titled, “Bunkering down”, Warner wrote in the caption, “Day well spent with my beautiful wife”

A day ago, the 34-year-old Aussie batsman posted a collage of clicks to his Instagram which also included the couple’s children - daughters Ivy, Indi, and Isla. One of the corners of the montage showed the kids having a good time by the sea and another showed them wearing face paint and bike helmets.

