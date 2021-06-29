David Warner Posts a Hilarious Picture; Rashid Khan Adds to the Fun

David Warner is very popular with SRH fans. So much so that his fans send him a picture which is a meme of a latest south Indian movie. The picture shows Kane Williamson and David Warner riding a bike. It is not even an original pic but morphed one. But Warner liked it so much he posted this on his Instagram. “This stuff makes me 😂 we have such amazing supporters. Thanks for sending in your pics and videos. So much love ❤️"
View this post on Instagram
But when Warner and Williamson are involved, how can their SRH colleague Rashid Khan be far behind. He came out with some more fun as he quipped this:
David Warner Shares Moments from a Day Well Spent with His Beautiful Wife
David Warner returned to Australia last month after several cricketers were left stranded in India. It was a bumpy ride for the Australian swashbuckling batsman but looks like he is finding his groove. Recently, Warner decided to use his off-field time for a family outing. Warner shared a series of moments he spent with his wife, Candice Warner, at a beautiful location.
On Instagram, he posted postcards from the getaway which included glimpses of the couple having fun. We also spotted a few selfies that showed the duo dressed in cool and smart athleisure. Titled, “Bunkering down”, Warner wrote in the caption, “Day well spent with my beautiful wife”
A day ago, the 34-year-old Aussie batsman posted a collage of clicks to his Instagram which also included the couple’s children - daughters Ivy, Indi, and Isla. One of the corners of the montage showed the kids having a good time by the sea and another showed them wearing face paint and bike helmets.
