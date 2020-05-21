Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

David Warner Puts Unique Spin on Iconic Theme Music with Kitchen Utensils

Australian cricketer David Warner has kept himself active on social media thanks to his creative TikTok videos.

Cricketnext Staff |May 21, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
Australian cricketer David Warner has kept himself active on social media thanks to his creative TikTok videos. The southpaw is religiously updating his TikTok timeline daily with multiple videos.

In the latest update, we see Warner giving a creative twist to the iconic theme music of Fox 20th Century productions. Instead of using the musical instruments for the sound, the 33-year-old picked kitchen utensils.

As always, he is not alone in the video and is accompanied by wife Candice Warner and their daughter. The opening batsman can be seen wearing a strainer as a headcover while his daughter beats it with spoons and Candice makes a guest appearance.

“Still bored in the house. Who says these utensils are just for cooking @candywarner1 #family #fun,” read the caption on the video.

Netizens praised the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper for his innovative ideas. A user even called him “the only TikToker” he likes.

Warner’s skills in keeping his fans entertained have not gone unnoticed. With his dances on regional songs, he has become a viral sensation in India. Tollywood star Allu Arjun has also appreciated Warner’s TikTok video on the song Butta Bomma.

On Wednesday, Warner wished Telugu superstar Jr NTR on his birthday with a special wish.

