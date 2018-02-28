David Warner Ready to Take Apart South Africa Bowling

"He's come in and he is like an Energizer bunny, it's great to see," Lyon told reporters in Durban. "He is running around with plenty of volume. We need Davey to be up and about like that. We all know he's world class, he's an x-factor. He's hitting the ball extremely well in the nets. I was just bowling to him half an hour ago and he was whacking me. It's great signs for Davey. I'm very excited to see Davey up and about – really exciting times ahead and hopefully a massive series for Davey."
Warner was the star of the show when Australia toured the Rainbow Nation in 2014 as he scored 543 runs including three centuries. Warner was named Man of the Series as Australia won 2-1. Coach Darren Lehmann wants to see Warner once again take the attack to the potent Proteas line-up.
"I think you'll find David Warner will probably take them on a bit, which would be exciting," Lehmann told cricket.com.au in Durban on Sunday.
"The guys have had a great Test series against England, so they're full of confidence and they started the tour game well. As a batting group we know we have to make bigger runs than we did when we played them last time (2016). But someone like Warner coming off, he had a great series four years ago, if he does that again that puts you on the road to big scores."
David Warnerkagiso rabadalungi ngidimorne morkelNathan Lyonsouth africa vs australiasouth africa vs australia 2018south africa vs australia first testSouth Africa vs Australia Test seriessteve smith
First Published: February 28, 2018, 11:00 AM IST