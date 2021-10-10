David Warner Reportedly Approached by Multiple Franchises Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega-auction

David Warner, once the cornerstone of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) success in their history of the Indian Premier League, is expected to have had played his last game for the ‘Orange Army’.

The Australian southpaw is the only player in IPL history to win the Orange cap three times and has also led SRH to their first IPL title in 2016.

His slide down the pecking order in the SRH hierarchy, being removed as captain and then losing his place in the playing XI twice, shocked many a fan. His form in 2021 was dismal, scoring just 195 runs from eight games at a below-par average of 24.47. In fact, since joining SRH in 2014, Warner has breached the 500 run-mark every season up until the 2021 season.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

Warner post on Instagram has almost confirmed that he will be leaving SRH.

ALSO READ | ‘We are Going to Miss You’-David Warner Pens Down Moving Insta Post for Sunrisers Hyderabad Fans

“Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100%. I can’t thank you all enough for the support shown. It’s been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all!!," Warner wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

With a mega auction just around the corner, rumour is strife as to which team Warner will be joining. According to a report, the Australian batter will set off a bidding war and has already been approached by multiple teams ahead of IPL 2022.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here